Moldova is holding a vote in parliament to loosen Russia’s grip.

Moldova is holding a vote in parliament to loosen Russia’s grip.

Moldovans will go to the polls on Sunday in a quick legislative election called by President Maia Sandu to bolster her standing against pro-Russian groups.

Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, defeated Kremlin-backed President Igor Dodon in November on a promise to clean up corruption in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania (with whom it shares a shared language), has long been torn between strengthening ties with Brussels and retaining Soviet-era connections with Moscow.

However, Sandu’s options are limited due to a Dodon-aligned parliament.

Sandu succeeded in dissolving parliament and calling snap elections at the end of April, after a protracted power battle with legislators.

The aims of the 48-year-old former World Bank economist have struck a chord with supporters fed up with corruption scandals.

Yelena Ranga, a 43-year-old teacher, told AFP, “She may not have done much yet, but we know she is honest and incorruptible.”

“Finally, we are proud of our president, not ashamed of him.”

If Sandu’s aspirations to run for president come to fruition, Sunday’s vote will be critical.

According to Alexei Tulbure, a political expert and former Moldovan ambassador to the United Nations, the president “can rarely achieve anything without parliament,” which is why the stakes in these elections are so high.

Sandu’s Action and Solidarity (PAS) party, which is centre-right, is leading the pack heading into the election.

According to the most recent surveys, PAS has 35-37 percent of the vote, compared to 21-27 percent for the coalition of socialists and communists led by Dodon and former President Vladimir Voronin.

And those percentages just include voters in the 2.6 million-strong country.

During the presidential elections, the diaspora, which accounts for more than a third of Moldova’s eligible voters, backed Sandu. According to calculations, it might help her party gain another 10-15 percentage points.

Sandu, who also served as prime minister for a brief while, has become a “figure of change” for many Moldovans in a society “fatigued” by old corrupt politicians, according to Turbule.

“Corruption is not a crime in Moldova; it is a way of life,” he explained.

“People are eager for the country to finally start moving in the right manner after 30 years of damage and degradation.”

Despite widespread support, it is unclear whether Sandu will be able to secure the necessary majority to create a new administration.

“She made a pledge. Brief News from Washington Newsday.