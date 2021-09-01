Moderna Vaccine Shots Contain Stainless Steel Fragments.

A batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been poisoned by stainless steel, according to the Japanese authorities.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare revealed Wednesday that a fragment of manufacturing equipment had been discovered in the vaccine following an inquiry by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

The FDA stated that because stainless steel is a common material used in mechanical heart valves, the contamination was unlikely to pose a medical danger.

According to the BBC, a batch of Moderna vaccination was halted in Kanagawa Prefecture after a pharmacist spotted black particles in one vial of the vaccine.

According to Reuters, Japan halted the use of around 1.63 million Moderna dosages last week due to contamination in a supply batch. Kyodo did not say which batch of stainless steel was discovered. Takeda has been asked for comment by this publication.

Moderna claimed there were no safety or efficacy issues with the vaccine after it was suspended last week, and no such incidents have been recorded in other countries.

This is a work in progress.