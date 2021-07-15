Modern twists on a 200-year-old Mexican dish leave purists cold.

New ingredients, ice cream, tortilla chip, and pizza variants of the traditional Mexican dish “chile en nogada” have purists up in arms as the recipe synonymous with Mexican independence approaches 200 years old.

The popular dish calls for roughly 30 components, including the filled and walnut-sauce-covered poblano pepper, which is farmed mostly in the central state of Puebla.

“The chile comprises seasonal fruits like pear, Creole peach, and panochera apple, which is unique owing to its firm texture,” said Olga Mendez, a member of a Puebla bicentennial committee.

“Almonds, raisins, cinnamon, cumin, oregano, and brown sugar are added, along with ground pork and beef.”

The meal was originated in Puebla’s “convent kitchen,” where Spanish nuns and their indigenous servants combined ingredients from both traditions to produce famous delicacies.

“It’s a classic, famous, and exquisite Creole cuisine. Mendez, who also heads a restaurant union in Puebla, added, “We’re proud of it.”

The meal depicts the Mexican flag with its red, white, and green elements.

The stuffed chile is topped with a white walnut sauce and garnished with green parsley and red pomegranate seeds, and is often coated in an egg batter.

According to legend, when Agustin de Iturbide, the first ruler of independent Mexico, came through Puebla after signing the Treaty of Cordoba, establishing independence from Spain on August 24, 1821, the meal was served to him.

It’s generally consumed between July and September, when pomegranates, walnuts, and poblano peppers are at their peak.

Traditionalists are concerned that the original ingredients are being changed, mainly due to the introduction of cheaper but less fiery poblano chile seeds from China.

The creators defend their efforts to give the traditional meal a modern twist.

“I didn’t come up with it. Gerardo Morales, an artisan ice cream maker in Atlixco, Puebla, said, “I just transformed it.” His version features the same red, white, and green colors as the original dish.

“Everything that goes into a chile en nogada is in the ice cream: pomegranate, parsley, walnut, pear, panochera apple, pork,” he explained.

“We are in a time when we must invent rather than destroy,” Morales added.

Lulu Reyes and her husband Gerardo Castillo prepare a chile en nogada variation of chilaquiles — a traditional breakfast meal of tortilla chips dipped in salsa – at their restaurant La Birula in.