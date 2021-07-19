Moderation is desired by a new generation of Chilean candidates.

According to observers, the triumph of former student leader Gabriel Boric and right-wing independent Sebastian Sichel in presidential primaries demonstrates Chileans’ preference for a gradual shift to more moderate politics.

The most traditional candidates from the left and right wing coalitions, as well as opinion polls, suffered a crushing defeat in Sunday’s primaries.

Boric, who is just 35 years old and barely satisfies the presidential age requirement, easily defeated Communist Party candidate Daniel Jadue in the left-wing coalition’s primary.

Sichel, the youngest of four right-wing presidential contenders at 43, left behind ultra-conservative Joaquin Lavin, who was seeking a third term in office, as well as former ministers in conservative President Sebastian Pinera’s cabinet, Mario Desbordes and Ignacio Briones.

Juan Pablo Luna, a political science professor at Chile’s Catholic University, told AFP, “Both (winning) candidates highlight an optimistic picture of the future.”

“Those who lost had a perspective that was more… defensive, more pro-past than pro-future.”

Jadue, the mayor of Santiago’s impoverished Recoleta neighborhood, had been polling at the top for more than a year but received less than 40% of the vote in the two-horse race.

Sichel was significantly ahead of second-placed Lavin, who made it to the presidential run-off in 1999 before losing to socialist Ricardo Lagos on 31%.

Rodrigo Espinoza, the political sciences coordinator at the Diego Portales University, told AFP that “it’s a new cycle, bit by bit it’s the fall of the historical and traditional political parties that marked Chile’s transition to democracy” after the end of the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

More than three million people voted in the primaries, making it the biggest turnout since the system was implemented in 2013.

These elections took place just two weeks after the new Constitutional Convention began work on replacing the Magna Carta, which was written during the dictatorship era.

Boric pledged a generational shift and a tilt to the center-left in his campaign.

“Citizens want substantial change, but they want it done democratically, through conversation and the formation of majorities, and Boric is a better reflection of that,” Pamela Figueroa, a University of Santiago professor, told AFP.

Boric stated that if elected president, he would lead a decentralized state with an environmental and feminist agenda, and that neoliberal economic systems would be “sent to the grave.”

However, he admitted that his next "challenge" would be.