Moderates and hardliners compete for the right to represent France in the European Union.

On Saturday, France’s conservative party will select between a moderate mayor of Paris and a hardline MP with contentious immigration views to face President Emmanuel Macron next year, a decision that will undoubtedly dominate the campaign.

Members of The Republicans are choosing between Ile-de-France Governor Valerie Pecresse, who would be the party’s first female presidential candidate and presents herself as a moderate, and Eric Ciotti, whose opinions frequently match those of the far-right.

They advanced to the second round after the first round of voting earlier this week defied predictions, with ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier both being eliminated.

There has been no polling among the over 140,000 party members who will choose the nominee, thus predictions are speculative. Analysts believe Pecresse has the upper hand since after losing, both Barnier and Bertrand vowed their support to her.

The Elysee is keeping a close eye on the outcome.

While all polls anticipate that Macron, a moderate, would win the election, the emergence of a strong candidate from the conventional right who develops traction throughout the campaign would be a huge influence.

So far, the campaign has been fought on the right, with Macron’s government moving rightwards in recent months with tough rhetoric on immigration and the preservation of France’s secular system.

After its candidate Francois Fillon was felled by a bribery scandal, the Republicans failed to make the run-off in 2017.

However, the party, which has been out of power since 2012, prides itself on being the successor to Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac, as well as postwar leader Charles de Gaulle.

Christian Jacob, the party’s head, will proclaim the winner at 1330 GMT, half an hour after the computerized voting finishes.

Pecresse is banking that right-wing voters are ready for her brand of conservatism, which emphasizes fiscal prudence over law and order issues.

She has promised to “restore French pride” with a budget-cutting, immigration-restricting, “family values” defense, and a crackdown on crime and insecurity agenda.

“France has no more time to lose after Macron’s term, which has destroyed and divided France so much,” Pecresse said after making it to the second round.

“Emmanuel Macron can only be defeated by me. I am a lady who succeeds and takes action “she continued.

Ciotti, on the other hand, has long advocated for.