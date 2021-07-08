Model Issues a Public Service Announcement Regarding Social Media Clues That Reveal Your Location

A model has given a warning about social media indications that may unintentionally betray your whereabouts.

Ines Helene, a native of Sweden, claimed that she was afraid for her life after being found down through images she uploaded online, and that she is now more cautious about what she posts.

The London-based 29-year-old posted an apparently harmless photo of herself to Twitter at the end of last month, but later disclosed that a nearly-identical photo brought someone to her door.

“I used to upload images of myself in my last place with a bit more context than this. A man DMd me after sneaking past the concierge and spotting me with my then-boyfriend. He’d pinpointed the exact location of the structure. She stated, “He sent me a message saying, ‘You’re gorgeous in real life,'” she said.

She informed this website that she didn’t realize how much danger she was in until it was too late. She went on to say more about what had revealed her location: “There were notable features, such as the buildings just across the street and a large home. Every room in my residence was glazed.

“Only then did I receive the message, ‘Why are you lying about your relationship status on social media?’ Clearly, you have a guy. In real life, you were far more attractive.’ And I asked how he knew it, to which he proudly answered, “He followed us in the elevator, past the concierge.”

Helene, a model and law student, opened up about the changes she’s made to her daily routine, saying that she “usually shares as little as possible.”

“I never give out my whereabouts, and I change up my routes during the day since stalkers analyze your tendencies. “One stalker tried to dox my little sister’s address while she was pregnant, so my entire family has private profiles,” she continued, referring to the act of publicly divulging private information.

Helene went on to say: “A well-intentioned follower demonstrated how quickly he could draw a photo of only 1/3 of the menu without knowing the restaurant’s name. There are also YouTube instructions on how to find folks. If you’re on vacation, wait until you return to share your images. However, do not share it if it is a location where you live or frequently visit. This is a condensed version of the information.