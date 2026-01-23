Missouri Man Killed in Facebook Marketplace iPhone Sale Robbery

A Missouri man was fatally shot during a suspected robbery that began with an online meeting to sell his iPhone. Michael Ryan Burke, 42, a U.S. Marine veteran, was killed at his home in Columbia, Missouri, on January 18 after arranging a Facebook Marketplace transaction for his iPhone 15 Pro, valued at $585.

The deadly incident unfolded around 8:15 p.m. local time when Burke invited the suspect to his home. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Ridgemont Court, where they found Burke suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

Before his death, Burke managed to call 911 and provide a description of his attackers. He also sent farewell text messages to his family, telling his mother and sister, “I’m dying and I love you.” His close friend, Jerry Reifeiss, described Burke as a man who always prioritized others, even in his final moments. “He wanted to make sure people knew how he felt,” Reifeiss told KRCG13. “He didn’t want to pass away without providing some information to bring justice.”

Suspects Arrested in Connection to Murder

On January 20, four individuals—three 18-year-olds and a juvenile—were arrested in connection with Burke’s death. They have been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary. The suspects, identified as Kobe Aust, Joseph Crane, Alexis Baumann, and a male juvenile, are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail, while the juvenile is in custody at the Boone County Juvenile Office. The motives behind the killing remain under investigation.

Police found evidence of the Facebook Marketplace conversation between Burke and one of the suspects on his phone. Messages revealed that Burke had given his address to the suspect, who texted, “I’m here” just minutes before the fatal shooting. Reifeiss, who remembered Burke as a decorated Marine who served in dangerous missions, expressed shock over the tragedy, emphasizing that Burke had been committed to helping others his entire life.