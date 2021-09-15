Ministers in Argentina have offered to resign as the ruling coalition struggles.

After the ruling coalition’s poor performance in weekend primary elections, five cabinet ministers and other top officials in President Alberto Fernandez’s government volunteered to resign on Wednesday.

Interior, justice, science, environment, and culture ministers all submitted their resignations to Fernandez, who declared after the vote on Sunday that “we must have done something wrong.”

The ruling Frente de Todos center-left coalition received less than 31% of the vote ahead of parliamentary elections on November 14 to renew half of the Chamber of Deputies seats and a third of Senate seats.

The coalition holds a majority in the Senate and had hoped to do so in the lower house as well.

The vote on Sunday was used to select candidates for the November elections, but it was also used as a gauge of people’s voting intentions.

On Sunday, the center-right alliance Juntos, led by ex-president Mauricio Macri, received 40% of the vote nationally. It made significant progress in the province of Buenos Aires, which is the country’s largest electoral district and a stronghold of Fernandez’s party.

In 2019, Fernandez deposed incumbent Mauricio Macri.

In a country in recession since 2018, with a GDP decline of 9.9% last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, public dissatisfaction with his government has grown.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, at 29% from January to July this year, with a poverty rate of 42%.