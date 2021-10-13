Ministers from Israel and the United Arab Emirates are in the United States as Biden seeks to broaden normalization.

President Joe Biden’s administration is embracing and looking to broaden a normalization campaign, and top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will hold three-way discussions in Washington on Wednesday.

Concerns about Iran, which helped bring Israel and the Gulf states together last year as part of the Abraham Accords, are expected to be high on the agenda after Biden’s initial diplomatic overtures to Tehran yielded little immediate fruit.

Following a similar virtual event last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet individually and together with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Emirati colleague Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The so-called Abraham Accords, which saw the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco establish relations with Israel for the first time in decades, were considered a crowning success for former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite their many ideological disagreements, the Biden team has praised Trump’s administration for the Abraham Accords, dismissing charges that normalization ignores Palestinian suffering.

Trump’s attitude was also perceived as transactional, as he agreed to sell the UAE state-of-the-art fighter fighters and accept Morocco’s disputed claim to Western Sahara, steps that Biden has not modified.

The Abraham Accords, according to a senior State Department official, can “assist to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.”

“It isn’t a replacement for a two-state solution. We hope that normalization may be used to move the Israeli-Palestinian peace process forward “On the condition of anonymity, the official told reporters.

He said the three countries will form working groups to deepen collaboration in areas such as energy and water, which is in short supply in the Middle East, as well as religious coexistence.

Since signing their agreement in the presence of Trump at the White House in September 2020, both Israel and the United Arab Emirates have boasted of rewards.

Israel has made headway toward its long-term goal of overcoming isolation in its immediate area, while the United Arab Emirates has expressed optimism that commerce will generate $1 trillion in new economic activity over the next decade.

The US official stated that the Biden administration is “actively working to expand” normalization, but did not elaborate.

Sudan indicated last year that it would pursue relations with Israel under Trump’s push, but has since backtracked amid mounting pressure on the country’s weak new civilian-backed government.

