Minister: Taiwan-China Situation Is At Its Worst in Four Decades.

Taiwan’s military relations with Beijing have plunged to their lowest point in four decades, the island’s defence minister warned on Wednesday, following a string of record Chinese jet incursions into Taipei’s air defence zone.

“The current situation for the military is the most bleak in almost 40 years since I joined the service,” Chiu Kuo-cheng told parliament on Friday, as 150 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan’s air defense zone since Beijing celebrated its National Day on Friday.

The intrusions have generated outrage in Washington, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the island fell to China in an article published on Tuesday.

Taiwan is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as territory that must be retaken one day, if necessary by force.

In a letter to Taiwan’s newly-elected main opposition leader last week, President Xi Jinping, who has called the seizure of Taiwan “inevitable,” also described relations between China and Taiwan as “grim.”

Chiu warned that even “slight carelessness” or “miscalculation” could spark “a crisis” in the Taiwan Strait, adding Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale attack in 2025.

“It can do it now, but it needs to figure out how much it will have to pay and what type of result it wants to accomplish. The cost and losses would be reduced to a bare minimum by 2025,” Chiu added, without going into further detail.

Since Tsai’s victory in 2016, Beijing has increased military, political, and economic pressure on the island, which she considers to be “already autonomous” and not part of “one China.”

Taiwan would “do everything it takes” to protect itself from threats, Tsai said in an article published Tuesday, but the island strives for peaceful cohabitation with China.

After a record 56 Chinese jets, including nuclear-capable bombers, broke into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, her government urged Beijing to stop its “irresponsible aggressive activities.”

The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace; it covers a far larger area that overlaps with part of China’s own air defense identification zone, as well as some mainland territory.

Last year, 380 Chinese military jets flew into Taiwan’s defense zone, setting a new high. As of October of this year, the number had already surpassed 600.