Minister Proposes Musical Toots For India’s Noisy Highways

India’s transport minister is considering enacting legislation to replace the country’s incessant automobile horn noise with music.

Nitin Gadkari told local media on Monday, “I am examining this and shortly going to draft a legislation that all vehicles’ horns should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is nice to hear.”

He added that the horns might blast sounds from the flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, or harmonium.

Gadkari has stated that he wants calming music to replace the “irritating” sirens used by ambulances and police cars.

Some of the world’s noisiest cities are found in India, where rickshaws, buses, taxis, weaving motorbikes, and private vehicles compete for space on congested roads.

The horn is almost as crucial as the gas pedal – and even more so than wing mirrors – and is used more to warn other road users to their presence than to chastise.

The backs of India’s colorful trucks are frequently decorated with inscriptions like “Horn OK Please” or “Blow Horn” intended at overtaking vehicles.

Noise pollution, according to the World Health Organization, can cause hearing loss, cardiovascular difficulties, cognitive impairment, stress, and depression.