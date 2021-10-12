Minister, France’s Last Surviving WWII Resistance Hero, Has Passed Away at the Age of 101.

The last survivor of over 1,000 people who received Charles de Gaulle’s highest gallantry order for their role in the French Resistance forces during WWII has died at the age of 101, according to France’s defense minister.

“I regret to inform you that Hubert Germain, the Order of the Liberation’s sole surviving member, has died,” Florence Parly told French parliamentarians.

“It’s a critical juncture in our history,” she continued.

Germain was one of 1,038 people awarded the Order of the Liberation by Resistance commander and subsequently president Charles de Gaulle for their bravery.

After being stunned by French collaborationist commander Philippe Petain’s request to lay down arms against the Germans, he chose to join the resistance.

Germain fought in the crucial battles of Bir-Hakeim in Libya, El Alamein in Egypt, and Tunisia as a member of the French Free Forces and the Foreign Legion.

In August 1944, he took part in the decisive French-led assault on Mediterranean beaches, marking his first return to his homeland in years.

He fought for the liberation of Toulon in the south, the Rhone Valley and Lyon in the center, the Vosges mountains and Alsace in the east, and the southern Alps near the end of the war.

A third of the nearly 1,000 Resistance heroes were killed in battle, while 80% of the survivors were injured.

Edgard Tupet-Thome died in September 2020 at the age of 100, and Daniel Cordier died in November of the same year at the age of 100.

Germain’s most recent public appearance was in June of this year, when he met President Emmanuel Macron to commemorate de Gaulle’s momentous vow to oppose France’s Nazi occupiers despite the country’s submission.

Germain was assisted from his wheelchair to accept a red sash from Macron, who caressed his cheeks before saluting him and putting on his military cap.

“General de Gaulle’s call still reverberates eighty-one years later. The resistance’s spark will not be quenched, “After the event, Macron took to Twitter to express his feelings.