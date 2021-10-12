Minister, France’s Last Surviving WWII Resistance Hero, Has Passed Away at the Age of 101.

France’s defense minister confirmed Tuesday that the last remaining French resistance warrior, who was granted the highest gallantry order by Charles de Gaulle for his World War II accomplishments, died at the age of 101.

“I regret to inform you that Hubert Germain, the Order of the Liberation’s sole surviving member, has died,” Florence Parly told French parliamentarians.

“It’s a critical juncture in our history,” she continued.

In a statement paying tribute to Germain, President Emmanuel Macron “bows down in front of the life of this figurehead of Free France.”

Germain was one of 1,038 people awarded the Order of the Liberation by Resistance commander and subsequently president Charles de Gaulle for their bravery.

He was motivated by de Gaulle’s call for resistance from BBC studios in London on June 18, 1940, after being shocked by French collaborationist leader Philippe Petain’s plea to lay down arms against the Germans.

Germain fought in the crucial battles of Bir-Hakeim in Libya, El Alamein in Egypt, and Tunisia as a member of the French Free Forces and the Foreign Legion.

In August 1944, he took part in the decisive French-led assault on Mediterranean beaches, marking his first return to his homeland in years.

He fought for the liberation of Toulon in the south, the Rhone Valley and Lyon in the center, the Vosges mountains and Alsace in the east, and the southern Alps near the end of the war.

A third of the more than 1,000 Resistance heroes honored by de Gaulle died in battle, while 80% of those who survived were wounded.

Edgard Tupet-Thome died in September 2020 at the age of 100, and Daniel Cordier died in November of the same year at the age of 100.

Germain last appeared in public in June of this year, when he met President Emmanuel Macron at Mount Valerien, a mountain fortress west of Paris where German forces killed over 1,000 surrendered fighters and captives.

Macron gave Germain a crimson belt and kissed him on both cheeks as he was lifted out of his wheelchair. Before putting on his military cap, Germain saluted the president.

“General de Gaulle’s call still reverberates eighty-one years later. The resistance’s spark will not be quenched, “After the event, Macron took to Twitter to express his feelings.

On November 11 — Remembrance Day, which commemorates the conclusion of World War I and the casualties of war — Macron will preside over a ceremony honoring Germain at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.