Mining executives meet with Guinea’s strongman in “promising” talks.

Guinean mining executives said they were comforted after visiting Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized control in a coup earlier this month in the mineral-rich West African country.

The September 5 coup d’état sparked international condemnation and drove aluminum prices rising. Guinea is a major producer of bauxite, the resource that is used to make aluminum.

According to AFP, negotiations between Doumbouya and mining executives in the capital Conakry on Thursday were “promising,” according to a Rusal spokesman in Guinea.

He stated, “Everything is stable, and business is continuing on.” “We’re just going through a moment of transition.”

The conference was part of a series of meetings between the junta, legislators, and civil-society representatives that will finish on Friday and aim to prepare the way for civilian governance.

It also happened while West African leaders gathered in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to discuss how to respond to the coup attempt.

Doumbouya has pledged to build a multi-party administration to oversee the transition to civilian control. He has, however, resisted committing to a timeline.

He also promised to respect existing agreements to soothe an alarmed mining industry following the coup.

According to Alexander Alferink, a gold industry attendee, Doumbouya reiterated this message at the closed-door meeting with the CEOs.

“The constancy gave us a lot of comfort,” he remarked.

Doumbouya had also promised to maintain the security of mining activities, according to Fode Konate, a gold mining executive.

Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world, despite having huge iron, gold, diamonds, and bauxite reserves. Mining is the backbone of the economy in this 13-million-strong country.