Military Tensions in Ukraine are being addressed by Biden and Putin.

The White House announced that Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin initiated a phone call on Thursday to discuss diplomatic solutions to the escalating Russia-West tensions over Ukraine.

A White House official claimed the call, which was requested by the Kremlin leader, “convened around 3:35 pm” (2035 GMT) from Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden was spending the New Year’s holiday at home.

Putin and Biden spoke for the second time in just over three weeks, indicating serious diplomacy to end a rapidly increasing impasse on the outskirts of Eastern Europe.

Both parties stated that they were prepared to listen before to the call. There were scant signs of substantial concessions on the horizon after Thursday’s meeting, which set the stage for arduous, lower-level, face-to-face negotiations in Geneva in January.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of threatening a fresh invasion of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union. Around 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the country’s border, where Putin seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in the east the same year.

The ominous force presence is described by Moscow as a deterrent against an advancing West, particularly NATO, despite Ukraine’s refusal to join the military alliance.

The Russians published a broad series of demands earlier this month, including guarantees that NATO will not expand further and a prohibition on new US military posts in former Soviet Union areas.

The US rejects what it terms the Kremlin’s attempt to dictate the fate of independent countries, and warns that if Russian forces enter Ukraine, they will face crippling economic penalties backed by both Washington and EU capitals.

Previous Western sanctions implemented in response to Moscow’s invasion of Crimea had little effect.

Before the call, a senior administration official told reporters that Biden will offer Putin a “diplomatic avenue” out of the issue.

“But we are also prepared to retaliate if Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine,” Biden would tell Putin, according to the person, adding that Washington is “gravely concerned” about the military build-up and wants Russian forces to return “to their traditional training locations.”

Putin said he is “convinced” that “we can move forward and build an effective Russian-American conversation based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s national interests” in a holiday message to Biden sent hours before they spoke.

Putin is “in the mood for a talk,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Only through do we believe that.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.