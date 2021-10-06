Military tensions between Taiwan and China are at an all-time high, according to a Taiwanese minister.

Military tensions between China and Taiwan have reached a four-decade high, according to the island’s defense minister, who also stated that Beijing will be able to launch a full-scale invasion in 2025.

Taiwan is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which sees the self-governing democratic island as territory that must be reclaimed one day, by force if necessary.

After roughly 150 Chinese jets — a record number that included nuclear-capable bombers – conducted incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone beginning Friday, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng delivered his opinion.

“The current situation for the military is the most dire in the more than 40 years since I joined the service,” Chiu told parliament.

He warned that even a “slight carelessness” or “miscalculation” might trigger a conflict, and that China may invade the island in four years.

“It can do it now,” Chiu said, “but it has to figure out how much it will cost and what sort of result it wants to achieve.”

“After 2025, the cost and losses would be reduced to a bare minimum,” he said, without going into detail.

In a letter to the island’s newly elected main opposition leader last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has called the seizure of Taiwan “inevitable,” also described relations with Taipei as “grim.”

Since Tsai Ing-wen took office as president of Taiwan in 2016, Beijing has increased military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on the island, which she sees as “already autonomous” and not part of “one China.”

“Actions taken by… (China) have gravely harmed regional peace and stability,” Tsai stated on Wednesday.

“I’d want to inform the Beijing authorities that they must exercise caution in order to avoid potential disputes caused by miscalculations or accidents.”

Tsai recently stated that Taiwan will “do everything it takes” to protect itself from threats, but that the country wishes peaceful coexistence with China.

The Chinese flights have also sparked outrage in the United States.

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he had discussed Taiwan with Xi when asked about the issue.

“We shall follow the terms of the Taiwan agreement. That’s where we’re at, and we’ve made it clear that I don’t believe he should do anything but follow the agreement,” he said.

The president was not referring to a new conversation, according to US sources. Last month, Biden and Xi chatted on the phone and addressed a variety of topics.

Biden appeared to be alluding to US policy, which has been in effect since 1979, when Washington shifted diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

