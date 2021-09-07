Military Researchers Confirm China’s Hypersonic Drone Program.

After publishing studies on the difficulty of landing an unmanned aircraft traveling at Mach 5, China’s military experts appeared to reveal the existence of a hypersonic drone program this month.

Researchers with China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force were working on perfecting the technology behind a classified model of hypersonic drone, according to the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong on Tuesday, though it was unclear whether such a vehicle was already in service.

Tactical Missile Technology, a bi-monthly Chinese publication, published the research on September 1.

The work was led by Dai Fei of Beihang University in Beijing, who collaborated with four other researchers from the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ College of Automation Engineering.

Their study focused on a “unpowered return guiding strategy” for unmanned aerial vehicles moving at speeds of five times the speed of sound. The hypersonic UAV’s engine would have to be turned down 125 miles from the intended landing runway at that speed and from a height of 19 miles, according to The Post.

According to Dai et alabstract, .’s the drone would enter a “automated landing interface,” which would rely completely on software prediction to decide the timing and angle of approach based on variables including air pressure and altitude, according to the article.

At Mach 5, neither humans nor the quickest computers will be able to intervene and give course corrections, according to the newspaper’s newest article on next-generation PLA technology in development. The remedy, according to the researchers, was to modify the software so that it could “better predict alternative landing scenarios.”

The military experts would make the UAV do small S twists to slow it down, but only within the stress limitations allowed by the aircraft’s wings or body, according to the study. According to The Washington Post, the “absence of regulated power adds complexity to the landing” because hypersonic aircraft engines cannot be restarted.

According to a report published Tuesday, Chinese engineering professor Wang Xing stated that the PLA may utilize hypersonic drones against US Air Force F-35 or F-22 fighter jets, which could be caught “in seconds” after initiating an attack.

The publication reported in July on plans for a futuristic hypersonic jet that could shuttle 10 passengers anywhere on Earth in one hour by 2035. The planes could be flying by the mid-2040s. This is a condensed version of the information.