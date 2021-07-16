Military intervention in Haiti is not in France’s agenda, according to the French government.

Following Haiti’s request for international security assistance, France’s foreign minister stated that military intervention “is not on the menu.”

The death of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, which occurred during a period of increased gang violence and political instability, has left the country in disarray.

Following the incident, Haiti urged the US and the UN to assist in securing critical strategic locations, but France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Thursday that the capital’s airport and oil plants were under “police protection, not military protection.”

Le Drian stated that France would be willing to provide police if necessary, but that this would have to be done “within the authority of the United Nations.”

He said outside a UN meeting on Libya and the security of humanitarian workers that dispatching police personnel “should be considered as part of a bolstering of the UN presence, which is now insufficient, to be able to safeguard the election process.”

During the fall of ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004, Paris and Washington engaged militarily in Haiti.

Between 2004 and 2007, a UN peacekeeping force of roughly 9,000 soldiers was deployed.

A police mission, the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti, took over in October 2017 and will operate until October 2019.

According to numerous diplomats, any new UN operation would need to be approved by the UN Security Council.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that sending American soldiers to Haiti was “not on the table.”