Mike Pompeo is confronted by a Fox News host for his role in the ‘failed’ Afghanistan withdrawal.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace over his role in the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan, as the former Trump administration official lambasted President Joe Biden amid the Taliban’s takeover.

As the United States and its allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly retook control. Former President Donald Trump signed a peace accord with the Taliban in February 2020 that led to the withdrawal, which was spearheaded by Pompeo, who stated at the time that the Taliban would become partners with the US in the fight against terrorism.

Pompeo claimed it was “pathetic blame shifting” for Biden and White House officials to point out that they inherited the peace plan from the Trump administration during an appearance with Fox News Sunday. Biden had “utterly failed” by withdrawing US forces, according to the former Trump administration official.

Wallace pushed back, pointing out that the deal reached under Trump and Pompeo’s leadership had been widely panned by senior military officers and Republicans.

“However, I must stress that this isn’t only President Biden who says it. “When we announced that you would be a guest on this program, a former top military commander in Afghanistan and a current top Republican member of Congress both talked about the deal that the Trump administration and you negotiated with the Taliban back in 2020 to withdraw all U.S. forces,” Wallace told Pompeo.

The Fox News host next showed a video of Trump justifying the planned departure of all American soldiers from Afghanistan while he was still in office.

“Right now, we’re basically cops. We’re not supposed to be cops, either. We’ve been in Afghanistan for 19 years. “It’s ridiculous,” Trump stated at the White House in the video.

“Critics argue that the US striking a deal with the Taliban without even bringing the Afghan government into the room was immensely demoralizing and eventually led to where we are now,” Wallace added.

This assessment, Pompeo said, was "just not true." Wallace should "go read the contract, go read the terms that were incorporated into the deal," according to the former secretary of state. He said that the "Afghans" were to blame.