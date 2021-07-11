Mike Pompeo claims that the US cannot ‘shower the Ayatollah with money’ in order to secure a deal with Iran.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Iranian people have a strong desire for democracy, which the US should support, but he cautioned against funding the current administration in Tehran, according to Fox News.

Pompeo was one of numerous nonpartisan speakers at the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) “Free World Summit” on Saturday, where the former US Secretary of State under former President Donald Trump warned against financial incentives in current nuclear discussions. He claimed that the recent election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is the latest proof that Tehran is willing to utilize any foreign money to “inflict terror” on its own people and on the Middle East.

Pompeo has accused Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of terrorism against his own people as well as gross human rights violations for years. Both Pompeo and Trump are opposed to the Biden administration’s current efforts to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal between the United States and Iran.

“We cannot lavish money and economic benefits on the Ayatollah in the hopes that he will not use them to inflict terror,” Pompeo warned at the Washington conference. “This is a dumb, dangerous, and retrograde way of thinking.”

“If we want to ensure the security of the American people and better lives for the Iranian people, the Trump administration’s sanctions and pressure program must remain the model for engagement with Iran,” Pompeo concluded.

Pompeo has long been a vocal opponent of Iran’s strict Islamic leadership. Pompeo uploaded a photo of Khamenei, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with the message “Let’s talk Iran” in January, just one week before Trump’s tenure ended. Almost every day, the men in these images attack America and Israel.”

Senators Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, Robert Menendez, also a New Jersey Democrat, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, were among those in attendance, along with Pompeo.

“We must continue to support the Iranian people in any way we can as they strive for a freer and more democratic Iran,” Pompeo told the audience. This is a condensed version of the information.