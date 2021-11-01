Mike Pence’s Iran remarks set the tone for the hawkish GOP’s 2024 presidential campaign.

With former Vice President Mike Pence rumored to be exploring a presidential bid in 2024, his recent words on Iran have set the tone for a hardline GOP primary.

At an event on Thursday, Pence, 62, accused President Joe Biden of “weakness” on Iran.

“Peace comes after power,” Pence said at a meeting of Iran’s pro-intervention National Council of Resistance.

“With our present government’s endorsement of the [JCPOA nuclear deal], its reluctance to criticize rockets fired at our valued partner Israel, and the heartbreaking and disastrous pullout from Afghanistan, our adversaries may be perceiving weakness in the current American leadership.”

“They might feel encouraged to put our determination to the test…Weakness breeds evil.”

Pence and other potential competitors, such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, are putting the pieces in place for a run at the White House, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump’s shadow hovers large over them all.

The president, who has been impeached twice, remains popular among Republicans, and just a few senior GOP members have dared to challenge him in public. Those that have, such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), have been ostracized rapidly.

Whether or not Biden is successful in reviving the JCPOA and easing tensions with Tehran, preferably also lessening the tempo of tit-for-tat violence between regional American forces and Iran and its proxy militias, Iran will remain a key part of any president’s foreign policy agenda.

What policy alternatives a prospective Republican president would have in 2025 remains to be seen.

Biden may have resurrected the JCPOA, his team may have negotiated a new agreement, or talks with Iran may have ended in a stalemate.

However, influential Republicans will remain antagonistic, according to Julie Norman of University College London, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

“I think the GOP’s posture more broadly reflected Pence’s stance during the address, which was actually representative of his statements elsewhere,” Norman, a lecturer in politics and international relations, said.

“Really attempting to return to a tough stance, doubling down on sanctions, and being adamantly opposed to any kind of resumption of negotiations surrounding the JCPOA, or whatever deal might emerge from it.

Norman continued, ” “They will try to portray the negotiations with Iran as weak and capitulating. This is a condensed version of the information.