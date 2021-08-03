Mihambo Soars To Long Jump Gold, Breaking Warholm’s World Record

Karsten Warholm of Norway broke the world record to win gold in the 400m hurdles at the Olympics on Tuesday, while Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the long jump.

The 400m hurdles, one of the most widely awaited events on the Olympic track and field schedule, delivered when world champion Warholm produced a jaw-dropping performance in the scorching midday sun at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

The 25-year-old sped through the finish line in 45.94 seconds, shaving 0.8 seconds off his previous world record of 46.70 seconds established in Oslo last month.

Rai Benjamin, a long-time USA adversary, pushed Warholm hard in the home straight and grabbed silver in 46.17 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil took bronze with a time of 46.72 seconds, just missing the old world record.

As he saw his winning time, Warholm yelled in apparent shock, diving to his knees and ripping apart his running vest.

As he lurked on the Norwegian’s shoulder approaching the final hurdle, Benjamin seemed perfectly positioned to reel in Warholm.

Warholm, on the other hand, dug deep and pushed every sinew of his 6ft 2in physique over the finish line in order to win.

In a classic clash with 2012 gold medalist and four-time world champion Brittney Reese of the United States, German long-jumper Mihambo won gold in the dramatic last act of an enthralling morning session on day five of the athletics competition.

Mihambo was in third place going into her final jump, but she sprinted down the runway for a season-best jump of 7.00 meters to take the lead.

Reese, who had led the competition with a best jump of 6.97m, was left with one more chance to win gold.

However, with her final leap, the American could only reach 6.84m, settling for silver ahead of Nigeria’s Ese Brume, who claimed bronze with a best jump of 6.97m.

Elsewhere Allyson Felix, the golden girl of US track and field, got her fifth Olympic Games off to a flying start on Tuesday, winning her first 400m heat.

The 35-year-old needs one more medal in Tokyo to surpass Merlene Ottey of Jamaica, who has nine medals, as the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history.

Felix won in 50.84 seconds, making her the only woman in Olympic history to win six gold medals in athletics.

"It feels good to get started," Felix added. "It seems like I've been waiting for a long time. It had an effect on me.