Migrants will be monitored by a surveillance plane that will be deployed above the channel.

France stated Sunday that the EU’s border agency will station a plane over the Channel coast 24 hours a day to monitor migrant crossings, after pressing its European partners for assistance in combating people smuggling.

Ministers in charge of immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium met in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after 27 people drowned in the English Channel in an unprecedented accident.

They convened without Britain, which had been excluded following a disagreement the week before.

The four countries agreed to “intensify our operational cooperation” in combating gangs that organize boats and life jackets for groups of migrants attempting to cross the short but perilous sea corridor that separates France and England.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin declared that the EU border agency Frontex will deploy a surveillance plane “day and night to assist the French, Dutch, and Belgian police.”

He voiced his shock at the incident on Wednesday, in which 27 people drowned when their inflatable dinghy lost air while crossing the Channel in bitterly cold temperatures.

“We cannot take any more deaths,” he stated.

The major emphasis of Sunday’s meeting was supposed to be talks between Darmanin and his British counterpart, Priti Patel, after both countries pledged to work together following Wednesday’s accident to combat the increase in Channel crossings this year.

This year, over 26,000 people sailed from France to England.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being “not serious” just 48 hours after the disaster.

Johnson’s initial reaction, which was interpreted as passing blame onto France, irritated Paris, as was his decision to compose a letter to Macron, which he released in its entirety on his Twitter account before the French leader had read it.

Patel’s invitation to the talks on Sunday was rescinded due to a breach of diplomatic procedure, bringing ties to a new low.

On Sunday, Darmanin told reporters, “We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things.” “First and foremost, please assist us in improving our efforts to combat human smuggling. Intelligence is required. It is not always possible to respond to inquiries from the French police.” He also criticized England’s “attractiveness,” especially its lack of necessary identification cards, which he claimed made it easier for unauthorized workers to obtain work.

Under-fire Patel termed her absence “unfortunate,” but said she would meet with her European counterparts this week for “urgent talks.”

She spoke with Dutch Immigration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol on Sunday morning.