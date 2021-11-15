Migrants stranded on the Poland-Belarus border pledge to remain put.

A 25-year-old Iraqi Kurd named Aryan Wali Zellmi attempted to enter the European Union twice through Belarus. This time, he became stranded on the icy border with Poland, joining hundreds of others in a situation blamed on Minsk by the EU.

Zellmi is one of 2,000 to 3,000 refugees tented for a week along the forested Polish border, largely from Iraqi Kurdistan but also from other turbulent Middle Eastern nations like Syria.

The migrants, many of whom are young children and women, have slept in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift camp in the hope of being allowed into the European Union.

They are separated from the Poli by a barbed wire fence.