Migrants stranded on the Belarusian border put Poland’s resolve to the test.

The fate of 32 Afghan migrants detained on the Belarus-Poland border for nearly two weeks is quickly becoming a huge concern for Polish officials, who are keen not to appear weak in a standoff with their authoritarian neighbor.

In response for EU sanctions, the Belarusian regime is accused by the EU and Poland of pressuring thousands of migrants, especially from the Middle East, to enter the bloc illegally.

The spectacle of migrants trapped between armed Belarusian police and Polish soldiers, however, has moved many Poles.

Some argue that they should be allowed to enter EU territory and seek asylum, while others support the government’s stern stance against Belarusian “blackmail.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated earlier this week that Poland must secure its border, accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of abusing migrants.

“I sincerely sympathize with the migrants who have been in a terrible situation,” Morawiecki said, “but it must be recognized that they are a political tool.”

Simultaneously, Morawiecki emphasized that the Polish government was assisting hundreds of Afghans who had been evacuated from Kabul to Warsaw in recent days after passing the necessary procedures.

The standoff near Usnarz Gorny is one of several similar occurrences that have occurred along Belarus’ border with EU members Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

All three countries are barring migrants from entering in order to file asylum requests, stating that they must do so through Belarusian embassies or official border posts.

The migrants have been surviving on food and water provided by activists and some Polish border guards, according to Poland, who are only a few centimetres inside Belarusian territory in an area where the border is not well marked.

A number of critics have pushed the administration to allow them to enter.

In the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, Boguslaw Chrabota commented, “The only thing we can do is show how different we are from… Minsk, give them shelter and an opportunity to ask for asylum.”

A columnist for Gazeta Wyborcza, Michal Wilgocki, cautioned that Poland’s populist right-wing administration could utilize anti-migrant rhetoric to gain support, as it did when it was initially elected in 2015.

He asked politicians to “stand on the side of human life.”

Far-right figures, on the other hand, have praised the government’s severe stance and visited the camp to show support for the border guards.

On Friday, Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa stated that the camp’s goal was to “make us discuss in Poland about such important matters as security and foreign policy.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.