Migrants Protest in Mexico City, Demanding “Dignity”

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched towards Mexico City on Monday, as the government was pressured by the UN to process the applications fast.

On Saturday, the caravan, which included foreigners from at least eight countries, began out from Tapachula in the south, seeking “justice, dignity, and freedom.”

An AFP correspondent observed the group walking on highways in Chiapas state, under the watchful eye of immigration and National Guard officials.

“My country, my society, is deteriorating. I don’t want that to be a part of my daughter’s life “Ismael Gualapuro, a 23-year-old Ecuadorian, aspires to travel to the United States with his wife and two-year-old son.

The family stayed in Tapachula for two months, where immigration officials and Mexico’s refugee agency informed them they couldn’t help because “there are too many people,” he claimed.

When the protest march was publicized, the authorities called the family and offered them an appointment, but not until next March, according to Gualapuro.

In response to a question on the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that “it is critical that migrants be treated with respect and dignity,” and that requests for refugee status “be processed expeditiously.”

In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants headed for the United States, largely Central Americans and Haitians, have landed in Mexico, fleeing poverty and violence.

According to Human Rights Watch in New York, Mexico has deported 54,000 migrants so far in 2021.