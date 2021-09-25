Migrants Leave Camps on the US-Mexico Border.

Almost all of the largely Haitian migrants who had collected on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their improvised camps, putting an end to a standoff that had threatened to turn into a major border crisis for the Biden administration.

After reaching an agreement with the Mexican government, migrants in Ciudad Acuna on the Mexican side began collecting their possessions and loading them into vans that would transport them to a shelter.

The US had just stated that the last of the migrants sleeping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either departed or been removed just hours before.

“There are no migrants at the camp beneath the Del Rio bridge as of this morning,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at the White House.

Mayorkas reported that some 2,000 people were taken to Haiti on 17 expulsion flights, while “others were relocated to processing centers near the border.”

“From there, many of them will be returned to Haiti,” he said.

According to the Homeland Security Secretary, an estimated 8,000 people have returned to Mexico voluntarily, 12,400 people will have their cases heard by an immigration judge, and another 5,000 people are being processed to see if they will be deported.

Migrants currently in the shelter in Ciudad Acuna will not be imprisoned or deported, according to city council secretary Felipe Basulto, who added that they can roam around the city “with perfect confidence.”

They’ll be able to try to address their immigration status while at the shelter, which is run by the National Migration Institute “exactly so that they can provide them an alternative of legally staying in the country,” he said.

The move occurred only hours after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared that his country will not become a “migrant camp.”

“We want to address the underlying problem,” he said, encouraging the US to engage in Central America’s economic development so that people do not have to leave poverty.

Despite the fact that the camps were empty, some Haitians continued to arrive in Monterrey, Mexico, on Friday.

“I have no problem staying if I can find job to live here and support my family,” Joseph Yorel told AFP on Friday.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been plagued by the sudden arrival of thousands of desperate Haitians who journeyed across most of Latin America to reach the United States.

After a public outcry over images of, the matter was brought into sharp focus.