Migrants in Libya simply want to leave after a deadly shooting.

Sudanese immigrant Halima Mokhtar Bshara says she only wants to leave the country after escaping with hundreds of others from an overcrowded Libyan detention center where guards shot and killed six migrants.

“They attacked us, ridiculed us, and several of us were injured,” the 27-year-old Darfur resident added.

“We’ve reached the end of our rope.”

Following police operations against migrants last week, when guards shot six individuals dead on Friday, the Al-Mabani facility in the capital Tripoli was at triple its capacity.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the shooting was “due to overpopulation and the awful, very tense circumstances.”

Bshara and her three children were among the 2,000 migrants and refugees who managed to flee the pandemonium.

On Saturday, she was one of hundreds who took part in a sit-in in front of the UN refugee agency’s (UNHCR) office in Tripoli.

Hundreds of homeless migrants and refugees, including children, have been camping rough in front of the facility for days in the hopes of receiving help.

“We’re both exhausted. But there’s nowhere for us to go, and we’re even being chased off the street “Bshara told AFP with tears in her eyes.

One poster at the location reads, “We request to be evacuated for our security.”

Another says, “Libya is not a safe country for refugees.”

Libya, which has been in upheaval since its 2011 revolution, has long been a popular departure point for migrants escaping conflict and poverty in their home countries and seeking to reach Europe.

Hundreds of people die each year attempting to cross the Mediterranean in flimsy, overloaded boats, while NGOs claim that those waiting to depart are frequently subjected to violence and abuse.

Libyan officials searched many dwellings and improvised shelters in an impoverished Tripoli neighbourhood late last week, claiming it was an anti-drug operation.

According to the UN, the raids, which mostly targeted irregular migrants, resulted in at least one death, 15 injuries, and more than 5,000 arrests.

“Violent mass arrests,” according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Before the raids, Bshara claimed, “there were 39 of us living in the same building.”

She claimed she and her family hid in a well to avoid officials at first, but they were eventually discovered and taken to the Al-Mabani prison center.

Ismail Derrab, another of those who escaped the facility on Friday, claimed it was impossible to sleep since there were so many people inside.

“We don’t have anything. We’d prefer to leave this country as soon as possible “the young Sudanese man stated.

Libyan detention centers for migrants. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.