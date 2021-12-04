Migrants in Lesbos are hoping that Pope Francis will ‘take their voice to the world.’

Around 20 asylum-seekers from Mavrovouni camp were allowed to attend mass at Lesbos’ solitary Catholic church, socially isolating themselves inside to worship together, ahead of the pope’s historic visit to Greece.

As he visited Our Lady of the Assumption, erected in 1843 by French Franciscans, Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese worshipper, said Saturday that he “hopes the pope will carry (refugees’) voices to the world.”

Tango, like his other asylum seekers on Lesbos, is only allowed to leave the camp once a week, but he will be allowed out twice this week in order to meet Pope Francis on Sunday.

“The Pope knows much more about the realities of migrants than European politicians and leaders,” said the refugee, who lost his wife and eight-year-old daughter during his harrowing trek to Greece.

The Greek government has dispatched 850 police officers to the island, strictly limiting access to journalists, and replacing 93 tents with shipping containers with mains electricity.

When thousands of refugees landed on the popular holiday island in 2015, it became a symbol of the migration crisis.

“Tomorrow is the finest day of my life,” Berthe N’Goyo, a Cameroonian who arrived three months ago and is one of ten migrants who will sing for the pontiff, said.

She sung, “We are gathered in your love.”

“Faith enables me to continue forward and overcome all of my life’s challenges, including exile, a voyage on which my boat overturned in the middle of the sea, and the uncertainty of the future,” she added.

The misery of European migrants has been a key subject of Pope Francis’ visit to Greece.

“I hope the Pope will transmit our message to the entire world, especially to European countries that must embrace refugees with more empathy,” Christian said.

His two kids, ages six and seven, rehearsed a Lingala song with other children.

They sang, “Don’t be afraid of us, my friend, because we are refugees.”

Enice Kiaku, who has already spent two years on the Greek island of Lesbos, expects that the Pope will be able to help her leave.

“Conditions at the camp are quite harsh; I am alone with two children,” the Congolese woman said, adding that she had “lost hope” that her circumstances would change.

Francis brought twelve Syrian refugees back to the Vatican during his previous visit in April 2016.

