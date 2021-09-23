Migrants from Haiti are caught between a rock and a hard place.

Marie Chickel, a Haitian mother, spent a sleepless night on cardboard in a park, frightened of being detained by Mexican officials and separated from her children before reaching the United States.

“I couldn’t sleep because I heard the immigration authorities were coming — that’s why I couldn’t sleep. “I don’t know where I’ll go if they discover me here,” the 45-year-old stated.

The rumor began to circulate late at night within a park in the Mexican city of Ciudad Acuna, which Haitian migrants have turned into a makeshift camp near the US border.

Most of the migrants abandoned their plans to camp under the bridge connecting Ciudad Acuna and Del Rio, Texas, for fear of being apprehended and deported to Haiti by US patrols.

On the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, however, police and immigration authorities patrol the streets and occasionally arrest migrants in hotel raids.

As a result, Chickel and hundreds of other migrants try to stay as close to the park as possible.

Members of what appeared to be a family, including two young children, were detained at a hotel in downtown Ciudad Acuna in one raid witnessed by AFP.

They were led by Mexican National Guard personnel and loaded into National Migration Institute vans.

Chickel and her 10-year-old twins fled Chile in July and traveled virtually the whole length of South and Central America before arriving in Tapachula, Mexico, near the Guatemalan border.

“My heart hurts,” she added, noting that her children were unable to sleep, eat properly, or attend school.

“It’s quite difficult,” Chickel admitted.

Her greatest concern is losing custody of her children and being unable to see her sister in Boston, she said.

Chickel, who holds certifications as a lab technician, an electrician, and a nurse, is open to any chances that come her way.

“I can say thank you to the Lord if I can’t cross and if I can find papers here to work, to send my children to school,” she remarked, choking a sob.

The Haitians have found some solace amid the sadness and uncertainty because to the compassion of Ciudad Acuna locals who have brought them food, drink, and clothing.

“The Mexicans gave us food, clothes, and now we have a place to sleep,” said Kabelo Joseph, who arrived with his two sons and expectant wife from Chile.

“However, because we are here, we are terrified of the migratory authorities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.