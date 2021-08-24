Migrants’ Dreams Are Shattered When They Are Sent Back To Guatemala From The United States.

When Haydi Consuelo crossed the US-Mexico border into Texas with her two-year-old son and other Central American migrants, she felt she had arrived in the promised land.

She expected to be provided shelter, but she was instead placed on an airplane and flown back to Mexico, where she was herded onto a bus and transported to Guatemala without ever passing through a border crossing.

“It was a ruse since we were led to believe we’d be able to pass.” And then, all of a sudden, they placed us in planes and deported us,” said Consuelo, 23, of the Migrant House in El Ceibo, Guatemala, some 550 kilometers (340 miles) from Guatemala City.

Mexico is exploiting this desolate border area to reintroduce migrants deported from the United States to its territory.

According to humanitarian organizations assisting these migrants, up to 600 individuals are brought in each day from Mexico over the unsecured crossing.

The Migrant House in El Ceibo, which is maintained by missionaries, is straining to cope with the sudden inflow.

Migrants are only allowed to spend one night in the courtyard, surrounded by their bags, rucksacks, and shoes, in order to make room for fresh arrivals.

“People from Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador are returning. “There is a weird tactic of masking population groups,” Leonel Dubon, executive director of the Refugio NGO, told AFP. “We noted that the Guatemalans were transported first, and then Hondurans and Nicaraguans in the last buses.

“It appears that the Mexican administration is acting in bad faith.”

There is no migration infrastructure or health procedures in place in El Ceibo to screen new entrants for Covid-19.

“The Guatemalan foreign affairs ministry has requested formal information about these migratory movements from Mexico and the United States,” stated Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei’s administration, which was taken aback.

The government claims to have two authorized deportation centers: one at Guatemala City’s international airport and another in Tecun Uman, about 300 kilometers southwest of the capital.

The migrant situation in Central America has exacerbated as a result of the pandemic’s increasing unemployment.

Central Americans had anticipated for a softer posture under the Joe Biden administration after former President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies, but the administration has given a clear “stay away” warning.

Gloria Amador Gutierrez, a 32-year-old Honduran teacher, embarked on a land journey to the United States on July 30 with a group of roughly 20 migrants.