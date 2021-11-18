Migrants are concerned about the ruse surrounding the offer of residency in Mexico.

Hundreds of migrants were offered temporary residency provided they abandoned their march along a highway in southern Mexico. Some accepted, but others continued on, fearful of being deported.

Within the caravan that began out three weeks ago from near the Guatemalan border to demand refugee status, the offer of residency papers has divided sentiment and sown skepticism.

Several migrants were persuaded by promises of food, water, and an air-conditioned bus to take them to a shelter while they awaited a one-year permit on humanitarian grounds.

Many others, however, were dubious, despite claims that the card would make their journey to the United States easier.

“They’re going to deport us if we tell lies!” At a sandy roadblock in the southeastern state of Veracruz, men and women yelled violently as immigration authorities tried unsuccessfully to persuade them to stop marching.

Elena Raudales, a Honduran migrant, showed AFP a paper she received earlier this year dubbed a “visitor’s card for humanitarian reasons” that included her name and photo.

Despite this, she added, “they detained me two months ago and transported me back” to a location near the Guatemalan border.

“Nothing is going to convince us anymore,” she continued.

Around 1,500 migrants have accepted the temporary residency option, officials said, significantly lowering the caravan’s number since it left the southern city of Tapachula on October 23.

Around 800 people are still in the group, the majority of them are Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence.

According to Christian Joel, a 22-year-old Honduran, many migrants are hesitant to accept the residence offer because they are afraid of being duped and deported.

“They already lied to us,” he added, citing a lack of help from immigration authorities since his arrival in Mexico a year ago.

He is attempting a second return to the United States, where he lived with his family for 18 years from the age of two until he was deported for driving without a license, he said.

Others, on the other hand, cooperated with authorities in the hopes of obtaining legal documentation.

“We’ll give it our best shot…. We’ve already traveled a long distance and are exhausted “As he prepared to board a waiting bus, Salvadoran Walter Ceron, 30, remarked.

Vilma Escobar, 26, was getting ready for another day of pushing her two-year-old son’s stroller along the highway in the scorching sun when she saw the offer.

"I would like that card, but it means taking a risk," the 26-year-old Guatemalan stated, unsure if she should.