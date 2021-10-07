Migrant workers are fleeing Vietnam’s business capital, raising the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Following the loosening of restrictions, a major migration of out-of-work migrant laborers from Vietnam’s COVID-19 hub, Ho Chi Minh City, has sparked fears of a virus outbreak in other regions of the nation.

The exodus began on Friday, after the tight stay-at-home order was eased by local officials. During the lockdown, several workers in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s business metropolis, and its neighboring provinces went months without job or enough food. Officials are now frantically trying to locate down and quarantine persons returning to the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands.

At least 200 persons have tested positive with COVID-19 among the 160,000 migrants who have returned home. Al Jazeera quoted Nguyen Than Binh, a local administrator in the Mekong Delta region of An Giang, as stating, “The wave of people going home at this time is incredibly difficult for our province to handle.”

“We’ve been working nonstop for the past three days to accept, screen, test, and feed and house folks. Because people ride motorcycles all day and night and it rains, those in charge must purchase raincoats for everyone.” Vietnam’s immunization rate is still low, with only 35% of the country’s 98 million people having gotten at least one shot.

The checkpoints in Ho Chi Minh City were packed with people wanting to get out when the lockdown was lifted on Friday.

According to Reuters, vice chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, Le Hoa Binh, stated, “Please don’t leave, and stay to work.” “There are severe labor shortages in the city.” “I’m still owing 40 million Vietnamese Dong ($1,762) and can’t afford to eat. ‘Tell me how I can stay?’ All I want to do right now is go home “According to Al Jazeera, Tran Thi Thanh, who was stuck in Ho Chi Minh City during the lockdown, stated.

A brawl erupted when security officers refused to allow passengers go without adequate screening. People dismantled the obstacles that had kept them from leaving.

“After four months of starvation here, they overcame the border between Ho Chi Minh City and Long An Province to return home,” Nguyen Thao, a 32-year-old native of Ho Chi Minh City, told Al Jazeera. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it. If people weren’t driven to the brink of death, they wouldn’t be so hostile… I believe they must disobey the rule in order to survive at this moment.” Those who work for charities are to blame. Brief News from Washington Newsday.