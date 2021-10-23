Migrant Regrets Belarus-EU Crossing While Trapped In ‘Cruel’ Forest

Ali Abd Alwareth, a Lebanese barber, said he regretted his week-long attempt to join the European Union over the Belarus-Poland border because he was exhausted and stranded in a chilly, “cruel” forest.

“It’s a dreadful situation.” Something you wouldn’t want to happen to your worst enemy… “It’s been a nightmare,” the soft-spoken Crohn’s disease patient, 24, told AFP.

Abd Alwareth characterized himself as a ping-pong ball for the guards while sitting cross-legged on a bed of pine needles and dead leaves near the border town of Kleszczele in eastern Poland.

“I tried crossing like five, six times,” he added in English, “and every time I got caught and deported back to the border.”

Meanwhile, the Belarusian side refused to allow him to return to Minsk and fly home.

“You have just two choices: either you die here or you die in Poland,” security forces informed Abd Alwareth. That’s all there is to it.” Abd Alwareth, one of thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, who have attempted to cross the 400-kilometer (250-mile) border since August, claimed he fled Lebanon’s financial problems in pursuit of a better life.

The trip from Bekaa to Minsk cost $4,000 and included assistance from a Minsk-based company he found on social media.

Belarus is suspected by the EU of orchestrating the enormous influx of migrants into Poland in revenge for EU sanctions, but the leadership has blamed the West.

Thousands of Polish troops have been deployed, a razor-wire fence has been constructed, and a three-month state of emergency has been declared, prohibiting journalists and humanitarian workers from entering the local border area.

Abd Alwareth claimed he drank water from leaves, was too cold to sleep, and was once hit on the head by either the Polish army or police during his arduous period in the woods.

He said he realized the border guards “are doing their job” despite being “exhausted” and “devastated.” They are defending their homeland. “We’re ineligible.” Abd Alwareth and his Syrian walking partners were able to contact Polish activists on Friday, who greeted them in the forest with warm clothing and food, as well as supplying support when the guards arrived.

Abd Alwareth, whose fate is uncertain, intends to seek asylum in Poland or, at the at least, return to Lebanon.

“OK, you don’t want me in Belarus, you don’t want me here.” Simply deport me back to my homeland. “All I’m asking for is that,” he stated.

