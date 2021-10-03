Migrant parents in Cyprus are protesting their children being separated from them.

“All I can do is cry.” “I’m devastated — and so is my family,” Syrian Kawthar Raslan, 25, said in a migrant camp on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, cradling her newborn child.

Authorities dumped her to the camp after she was separated from her husband and other children, ages one and three, at sea.

On August 22, the family set sail from Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, on a boat carrying scores of other Syrian migrants to Cyprus, a European Union member state 160 kilometers (100 miles) away.

The boat was intercepted by coastguards around 10 kilometers off the coast of Cyprus, who wanted to send it back to Lebanon.

A video taken on board, viewed by AFP, shows migrants yelling to the coastguards, “Help us!”

The coastguards brought Kawthar to Cyprus since she was pregnant and close to giving delivery.

However, they left the majority of the other passengers aboard the boat, including the rest of her family, which returned to Lebanon.

More than a million Syrian refugees have fled their country’s decade-long civil war to Lebanon.

And Lebanon has been ravaged by an economic catastrophe that has pushed hundreds of Syrians to seek refuge in Cyprus.

However, Cyprus, which has the largest rate of asylum seekers per capita in the EU, reached a deal with Lebanon last year to deport all unlawful migrants who try to reach the island by water back to Lebanon.

“I almost died when I learned my family was being transferred back to Lebanon,” Kawthar told AFP while sitting on a mattress on the floor of a prefabricated hut at Kofinou camp in the island’s south.

The Cypriot coastguards “knew my husband and my children were with me and blocked them from following me,” she alleged.

“I’ll never forget that experience.”

On August 23, a day after being picked up by the coastguard, Kawthar gave birth to a son named Yazan.

She implored Cypriot officials to “show mercy” and enable her to be reunited with her family. She is originally from Idlib in northeastern Syria.

She stated, “I can’t live in either Lebanon or Syria.”

Only migrants having refugee status, according to Cypriot officials, have the right to be reunited with their family.

However, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, just about 2% of the 7,700 Syrian asylum applicants who have landed in the United States since 2018 have been granted this status.

Kawthar’s spouse is struggling to provide for the family in Lebanon.

“The children are traumatized, and they only say one word: ‘Mummy’”, says the mother. Brief News from Washington Newsday.