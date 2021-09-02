Mid-flight, the pilot suffers a heart attack, but the co-pilot successfully lands the plane.

The pilot of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane died in an Indian hospital after suffering a heart attack mid-flight. The plane was successfully landed by the co-pilot.

According to The New Indian Express, Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, 49, a pilot aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Muscat, Oman, to Dhaka, Bangladesh, was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in India on August 27 after suffering a heart attack.

After crew members called Kolkata Air Traffic Control to request an emergency landing and were directed to fly to the airport, the affected flight was flown to the Nagpur airport by the plane’s co-pilot on Friday.

Quaiyum was rushed to the adjacent Kingsway Hospital for treatment after the emergency landing in Nagpur, which is about 1,400 kilometers (close to 870 miles) from Dhaka, but the outlet verified that he died there at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The Bangladesh-based newspaper’s Delhi correspondent Quaiyum died while getting ventilation assistance at the hospital, according to the Daily Star, and the device was removed in front of his family.

A hospital source told the correspondent that Quaiyum’s body would be transported to Dhaka in two days, while Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Airlines Pilot Association, told the outlet that his remains would be transported back as soon as possible.

Quaiyum made a successful emergency landing at Dhaka airport in 2016 when one of the plane’s landing gear tires burst with 149 passengers onboard, according to the Daily Star.

Quaiyum leaves a wife, two girls, and a son behind. Quaiyum’s former co-pilot, Shoaib Chowdhury, told the Daily Star, “As a pilot, he was well-known and was also a very wonderful person.”

Although a pilot having a heart attack in the middle of a flight is uncommon, emergency landings are frequently triggered by passengers becoming ill on flights and requiring medical assistance.

After a passenger died onboard from natural causes in May, a Delta Airlines flight from San Jos del Cabo, Mexico, to Seattle, Washington, was diverted to Sacramento, California.

The plane was rerouted. This is a condensed version of the information.