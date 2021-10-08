Microsoft outlines the most serious cyber-threats to the United States, including attacks from China and Russia.

According to a Microsoft report, Russia was responsible for the majority of state-sponsored hacking in the past year, accounting for about 58 percent of all attacks. Russia targeted government agencies and think tanks in the United States, as well as Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and European NATO members.

China was responsible for less than one out of every ten state-sponsored hacking efforts detailed in the report, but when it did try to break into networks, it succeeded 44 percent of the time, according to Microsoft’s second annual Digital Defense Report.

Russia has gained a reputation for high-volume, state-sponsored hacking, and Microsoft’s research offers rare insight into how it compares to the US’s other rivals. According to Cristin Goodwin, chief of Microsoft’s Digital Security Unit, hacking other countries has a 10-20% success rate.

“It’s something that we need to stay on top of—and keep driving that compromised number down—because the lower it gets, the better we’re doing,” Goodwin said.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The long-undiscovered SolarWinds hack—which mostly targeted information technology companies like Microsoft—also lifted Russian state-backed hackers’ success rate to 32% in the year ended June 30, up from 21% the year before.

Ransomware assaults, according to the research, are a severe and growing problem, with the United States by far the most targeted country, with more than treble the number of attacks as the second most targeted country. Ransomware is a type of ransomware that is used to extort money from people.

State-sponsored hacking, on the other hand, is primarily about acquiring intelligence—whether for national security, commercial, or geopolitical gain—and is thus widely condoned by governments, with US cyber operators among the most skilled. The Microsoft Corporation study, which collaborates closely with Washington government agencies, makes no mention of government hacking in the United States.

The SolarWinds breach, on the other hand, caused so much humiliation to the US government that some senators in Washington urged revenge. President Joe Biden has struggled to define a border between acceptable and unacceptable cyberactivity. He has delivered vague warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to persuade him to crack down on ransomware perpetrators, but numerous top administration cybersecurity officials indicated this week that they have seen no proof of this.

Goodwin discovers. This is a condensed version of the information.