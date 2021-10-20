Micron intends to invest $150 billion in chip manufacturing and research in the United States.

Micron, a US semiconductor manufacturer, revealed intentions to invest $150 billion in manufacturing and research over the next decade, including possible production capacity in the United States.

The announcement comes as American businesses face a global chip shortage.

“Memory is at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing, powering everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud,” said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in a statement.

Micron claims that memory and storage account for 30% of the semiconductor market.

Micron already has fabrication operations in Idaho and Virginia, but the majority of the company’s manufacturing is done in Asian countries like Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan, where labor costs are lower.

A recent shortage of semiconductors caused by pandemic-related production and transit difficulties has been a severe drag on economic activity, affecting auto manufacturing and personal computing equipment manufacture.

President Joe Biden has called for more home production to lessen dependency on imports as a result of the problem.

Micron stated that it intends to pursue public subsidies that have been offered and received support on Capitol Hill in order to offset expenses that are 35-45 percent higher in the United States than in other nations.

According to the firm, new fabrication sites “have the potential to create tens of thousands of new jobs and significant economic growth.”

Micron’s approach requires “funding to enable new semiconductor manufacturing capacity as well as a refundable investment tax credit.”