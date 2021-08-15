Mia Farrow was slammed for pleading with the American Red Cross to help Haitians affected by the earthquake.

On Saturday, a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 slammed Haiti, killing at least 304 people in a country already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the assassination of its president.

In two tweets on Saturday, Farrow invited people to donate to a variety of charities. She named the American Red Cross as one of the “top aid organizations working in Haiti” in a tweet.

However, the tweets sparked a barrage of responses asking people not to donate to the American Red Cross, noting the organization’s alleged mismanagement of donations in the aftermath of Haiti’s terrible earthquake in 2010.

A some of the most effective relief organizations in Haiti. Save the Children, Doctors Without Borders, The World Food Programme, UNICEF photo courtesy of the American Red Cross. twitter.com/UXjKLETI9H

August 14, 2021 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow)

“As a Haitian, I say do not donate to these organizations, especially the Red Cross, which failed Haiti severely during the last earthquake,” one person said.

“The American Red Cross is NOT a credible group for assisting Haiti,” commented Jonathan LaMare, whose Twitter account defines him as a global humanitarian relief worker. They’re the ones who raised $500 million and then did nothing but waste it.”

Some responses referenced a 2015 investigation by NPR and ProPublica that found the American Red Cross had built only six permanent homes in Haiti after collecting over $500 million in donations to assist the country rebuild following the 2010 earthquake.

The American Red Cross is not a trustworthy aid organization in Haiti. They’re the ones who raised $500 million and then did nothing but waste it. The epicenter is at least 9 hours away from PIH. @MiaFarrow, look for local organizations like https://t.co/E0joofCUJt.

August 14, 2021 — Jonathan LaMare (@JonathanLaMare)

As a Haitian, I strongly advise against donating to these organizations, particularly the Red Cross, who failed Haiti miserably during the last earthquake.

August 14, 2021 — SherleyJP (@SJP 1804)