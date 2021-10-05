Meyer is the Jaguars’ head coach. Please accept my apologies for the ‘stupid’ viral video.

After a viral video surfaced showing Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer dancing with a lady at a club following his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, Meyer offered an apology on Monday.

a somber tone Meyer told reporters that he apologized to Jaguars players and staff for being a “distraction” following the video and photographs that were published on social media after the Jaguars’ 24-21 loss in Cincinnati on Thursday.

“I basically apologized for being a nuisance to the team and personnel. Meyer called it “stupid.”

“I described everything that happened and took responsibility for it. It’s just plain foolish. “I shouldn’t have put myself in that situation,” the 57-year-old continued.

A lady dances near to Meyer while seated on a bar stool, according to a video widely posted on social media.

Meyer claimed he had been accommodative of selfie requests.

Meyer added, “They wanted me to come over and shoot pictures, and I did.”

“They’re attempting to get me out onto the dance floor, messing around; I should have left.”

Meyer stated that he had expressed regret to his family for the incident.

Meyer said, “Of course I did.” “That’s not me,” says the narrator. They were irritated.”

Meyer said the players had accepted his apologies and were looking forward to this week’s game against the Tennessee Titans, adding that he had also spoken with Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

“They were excellent. “They were concentrating on Tennessee,” Meyer explained. “I apologized once more for being a nuisance. A coach should not be a source of interruption.”

Meyer joined the Jaguars this season following a successful and contentious college football career in which he won three national titles in 2006, 2008, and 2014.

He has struggled to make an impression in Jacksonville so far, as the squad is 0-4 to begin the season.