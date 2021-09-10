Mexico’s Seismic Zone is a source of concern for the country’s earthquake victims.

Experts believe a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Mexico this week originated in a segment of a fault that has been building up stress for more than a century.

A massive earthquake struck near the Pacific vacation city of Acapulco on Tuesday, killing at least one person and damaging hospitals, houses, shops, and hotels.

Mexico is located in the Ring of Fire, the world’s most seismically and volcanically active zone, where the Pacific plate collides with surrounding tectonic plates.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing over 10,000 people and demolishing hundreds of buildings.

A 7.1 earthquake struck on the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, killing roughly 370 people, mostly in the capital.

According to the National Seismological Service, the epicenter was 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

Because the Cocos and North American tectonic plates are rubbing against each other, the region is prone to earthquakes.

“The undersea Cocos plate is continually trying to push below North America, the continental plate on which most of Mexico’s territory is located,” said Arturo Iglesias, the National Seismological Service’s director.

The Guerrero gap, part of a fault that runs from Acapulco 230 kilometers northwest along the coast to the town of Papanoa, is located inside this zone.

A seismic gap is a segment of a fault that has previously caused earthquakes but is presently calm, according to the US Geological Survey.

Although earthquakes cannot be foreseen, the Guerrero gap is a source of concern because no large earthquake has occurred there since 1911.

“It’s a location off the coast of Guerrero that hasn’t seen a large earthquake in a long time,” Ana Maria Soler, a researcher at Mexico’s National Autonomous University, explained.

“There is no such thing as certainty. “These are all statistical issues,” she noted.

It has been 110 years since the Guerrero gap generated a big earthquake, according to Iglesias.

“They happen every 30 to 50 years on average. He stated, “It’s already more than that.”

Experts believe that a huge earthquake, or numerous smaller ones, could occur in the area, despite their reluctance to make forecasts.

“The gap’s northern edge was previously broken in an earthquake in 2014, so what’s left can cause an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 7.8, but there could be more lesser earthquakes,” Iglesias added.

He also speculated that tremors in the area may occur less frequently than previously imagined.

