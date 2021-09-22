Mexico’s president says it’s ‘time to act’ on the migrant crisis in the United States.

On Wednesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked the United States to act fast to address the root causes of the migrant crisis that has engulfed the two countries.

As thousands of Haitians and other migrants gathered on Mexico’s northern border seeking entry into the United States, Lopez Obrador told reporters, “Enough talking, it’s time to act.”

He said Mexico and Central American countries were still waiting for Washington’s offer of several billion dollars for economic development to minimize the need for migrants to flee poverty.

“They committed to investing four billion dollars, two billion for Central America and two billion for Mexico. “Nothing has arrived,” Lopez Obrador stated.

At the same time, he stated that US President Joe Biden is “interested” in resolving the issue and expressed hope for a regional economic development deal.

The Mexican president has advocated spreading one of his domestic welfare programs into Central America with the goal of creating 1.2 million employment in the region on several occasions.

He’s also recommended that after three years, participants be eligible for a work visa in the United States.

The United Nations has issued a warning that persons with genuine asylum claims may be at risk since US officials have begun to return Haitians by plane from the Texas border city of Del Rio.

Thousands more migrants are stranded in Tapachula, in southern Mexico, waiting for paperwork that will allow them to proceed north.