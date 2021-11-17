Mexico’s Most Wanted Drug Cartel Leader’s Wife Has Been Arrested.

The wife of Mexico’s most wanted man, “El Mencho,” the boss of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, has been apprehended by the military (CJNG).

Rosalinda Gonzalez Valencia, who is accused of running the CJNG’s finances, was arrested in Zapopan on Tuesday, in what the defense ministry described as “a serious blow to the financial structure of organized crime in the state.”

Valencia was arrested on money laundering accusations for her connection with “an organized crime group’s illicit financial operation,” but was freed on bond after paying 1.5 million pesos ($78,000), according to the ministry.

Her husband, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, is a former police officer who rose to become the boss of one of Mexico’s two most prominent criminal organizations, according to the Guardian.

His cartel has carried out a number of violent attacks against security services, including an assassination attempt on Mexico City police head Omar Garcia Harfuch in 2020.

CJNG is also accused of smuggling massive amounts of drugs into the United States, including the synthetic painkiller fentanyl. According to figures from the United States, the number of overdose deaths caused primarily by fentanyl increased to more than 93,000 in 2020.

For years, “El Mencho” has been on the run. For information leading to his capture, the Drug Enforcement Administration is offering a $10 million reward.

In 2020, his son with Gonzales, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, also known as “Menchito” (Little Mencho), was extradited to the United States on drug trafficking allegations. As a result of Menchito’s imprisonment, the cartel has increased its attacks, according to BBC News.