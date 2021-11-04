Mexico’s cultural heritage is “not for sale,” according to the country’s culture minister.

Mexico’s culture minister has slammed international auctions of pre-Hispanic artifacts from the Latin American country, claiming that her country’s legacy “is not for sale.”

Alejandra Frausto, in an interview with AFP, bemoaned that “cultural heritage has become an object of commercialization,” while being a component of “peoples’ identity.”

Two pre-Hispanic auctions in France have enraged President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration, which claims the artefacts were taken “illegally.”

“We made an appeal to the auction companies, and they assured us that the ownership is genuine,” Frausto added.

“Any piece of national treasure that is permanently outside the country, not temporarily for an exhibition or cultural collaboration,” she continued, “comes from an illegal conduct,” according to Mexican law.

She pointed out that since Lopez Obrador entered office in 2018, 5,800 artworks have been returned to Mexico and are presently on display in museums.

For his efforts in the rescue of archaeological artifacts, Italian general Roberto Riccardi was recently awarded the Aztec Eagle, Mexico’s highest honor bestowed on a foreigner.

These pieces aren’t just decorative stuff; they’re part of what “makes us a cultural nation,” according to Frausto.

She went on to say that “tradition is not for sale.”

Mexico has requested the cancellation of a 40-item auction held by the Artcurial house in Paris this week, as well as a Christie’s auction scheduled for next week.

Mexico and France signed a declaration of intent in July to improve their collaboration in the fight against cultural property trafficking.

Frausto stated that her country now has more instruments to combat the problem.

“We broke the lethargy,” said the minister, who also aims to defend indigenous weavers in a spat with major fashion firms over what Mexico calls cultural appropriation.

Mexico has been attempting to reclaim artefacts in the hands of private collectors all around the world in recent years, with only partial success.

Christie’s auctioned 40 pre-Hispanic artifacts for roughly $3 million in February in Paris.

“We make a case for collectors’ ethics. We are appealing to those who believe that purchasing something as a luxury item does not undermine a country’s culture and identity “Frausto remarked.

“Recovering these bits of Mexico’s history and traditions aids us in reclaiming an identity” that some individuals sought to erase, she said.

Each year, the illegal trade in cultural items produces about $10 billion. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.