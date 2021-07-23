Mexico will send navy ships to Cuba with food and medicine.

Mexico’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday that it will deploy two navy ships to Cuba with food and medical supplies.

The ships, which will depart from the Gulf of Mexico port of Veracruz on Sunday, are part of Mexico’s humanitarian response to the Cuban people, who are undergoing the greatest political repression in decades.

Syringes, oxygen tanks, and masks, as well as powdered milk, tuna cans, beans, flour, cooking oil, and fuel, will be carried by the ships.

The aid is “in line with the Mexican government’s strategy of worldwide solidarity,” according to the Foreign Relations Department.

The government also stated that it will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Latin American and Caribbean countries in their efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden also ordered further US sanctions against Cuban officials who are responsible for the repression of peaceful protestors on Thursday.

The White House pledged to expedite any request for humanitarian or medical assistance to the Cuban people as part of the sanctions, and urged foreign allies to do the same.

Around 500 of the millions of demonstrators and activists who came to the streets on July 11 to protest their lack of access to food, medicine, and COVID-19 vaccines were arrested by Cuban authorities.

According to ABC News, the Cuban government has blamed the protests on what it says US-funded “counter-revolutionaries” who are taking advantage of economic difficulties imposed by a decades-old US embargo.

The protests in Cuba have separated Latin American governments along ideological lines.