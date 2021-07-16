Mexico Takes New Measures To Save the Near-Extinct Porpoise

The Mexican government announced new steps on Wednesday aimed at rescuing the vaquita porpoise, the world’s rarest marine species, which is critically endangered.

The restrictions aim to increase fishing surveillance and oversight in the northern Gulf of California, which is home to the vaquita, which is found nowhere else on the planet.

According to the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission, possible responses include the partial or complete closure of a vaquita sanctuary in the Gulf to fishing vessels for up to one month.

According to a statement, the agricultural and environment ministries, along with the navy, will decide whether or not to close the refuge to fishing based on vessel movements.

The commission emphasized the necessity of preserving the sanctuary’s core area, which is off-limits to commercial fishing.

The vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, is regarded as the “panda of the sea” because of the characteristic black circles around its eyes. Mexico has long been pressed to do more to protect it.

Only ten vaquitas are estimated to remain, according to conservationists.

Gillnets used to fish for another species, the endangered totoaba fish, have destroyed the porpoise population. Gillnets are forbidden in the upper Gulf of California.

In China, the swim bladder of the totoaba is considered a delicacy and can sell for tens of thousands of dollars on the illegal market.

The announcement came only days after the UNESCO World Heritage Center voiced alarm that the vaquita was on the verge of extinction unless “decisive action” was taken.

In 2005, the islands and protected areas of the Gulf of California were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Their conservation status will be discussed at the World Heritage Committee’s 44th session later this month.