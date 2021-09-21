Mexico suspends the operation of some bus lines in order to prevent the transport of migrants to border towns.

According to a Mexican official, some bus lines in the state of Coahuila have been shut down in an effort to prevent migrants from using them to reach border communities.

The bus routes had been stopped by Mexican authorities, and the US government had closed the bridge connecting Ciudad Acua and Del Rio, Texas, to stop the influx of migrants, according to Luis ngel Urraza, president of the local chamber of commerce.

Merchants in the region are suffering as a result of the shutdown, he said, as they wait for the migrant population to reduce sufficiently for the bridge to reopen.

A federal Mexican official told the Associated Press on Sunday that the government plans to transport migrants to the northern Mexican city of Monterrey and the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, where flights to Haiti will begin in the coming days.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Thousands of Haitian migrants stranded on the Mexico-Texas border are running out of choices, as the US administration increased expulsion flights to Haiti on Tuesday and Mexico began busing some of them away from the border.

More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been evicted from an encampment in Del Rio, according to US officials, who defended a tough reaction that included deporting migrants to their poor Caribbean homeland and using horse patrols to keep them out of town.

Some Haitian migrants returned to Mexico as a result, while others battled to decide which side of the border to risk their lives on.

Jean Claudio Charles, 34, his wife, and their 1-year-old son were stretching before dawn on Tuesday after sleeping on cardboard in a park along the river with 300 others who chose to return to Mexico from the United States, some for fear of deportation and others due to a shortage of food.

Charles claimed he was afraid of being arrested if he left the location, which is fast becoming a new camp on the Mexican side.

“They are grabbing people, and that bothers us, especially Haitians, since they recognize us by our skin,” he explained.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on Monday that it was a “difficult” situation. This is a condensed version of the information.