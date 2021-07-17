Mexico seeks to strengthen ties with North Korea while also supporting the Cuban government, according to the country’s foreign minister.

On Saturday, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reiterated his country’s intention to reestablish relations with North Korea, following his government’s support for the Cuban government earlier this week amid widespread protests in the Caribbean island nation.

Mexico’s backing for Cuba’s leadership, as well as its ambition to normalize relations with North Korea, has put the country at odds with Washington. Due to Washington’s resistance to Cuba’s communist regime, the US has had contentious relations with the island nation for decades, while officially being at war with North Korea despite the conflict’s unofficial end in 1953.

According to Bloomberg, Ebrard told reporters on the margins of a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York this weekend, “We take a hands-off approach around the world, we respect all countries, and we want to reopen the connection with North Korea as well, like any other country.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the United States’ embargo on Cuba for the country’s economic troubles, which have sparked large-scale protests against the communist government on the island nation. According to Reuters, Lopez Obrador remarked, “They are suffering through a horrible circumstance that I fundamentally attribute to the blockade.”

During the protests, Ebrard stated a desire to do “everything is possible on behalf of the broader community” in Cuba.

North Korea has likewise expressed its unwavering support for Cuban President Raul Castro. “The anti-government protests in Cuba were the result of behind-the-scenes manipulation by outside forces, along with their ongoing anti-Cuba blockade planning to annihilate socialism and the revolution,” a spokesperson for Cuba’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Since the 1950s, the United States has imposed an embargo on Cuba, prohibiting most American corporations from conducting business on or with the island. The embargo does not restrict other countries from trading with or doing business with Cuba, but it does encourage non-US companies to avoid doing so. Some progressive politicians in Congress, as well as critics of the US embargo, claim that the policy is a fundamental reason in the current economic crisis, which has resulted in thousands of people taking to the streets to protest the government.

