Mexico is shook by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, according to seismologists.

According to the National Seismological Service, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, rocking buildings in the capital hundreds of kilometers away.

The epicenter was 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of Acapulco, Guerrero state’s seaside destination, according to the service, which upgraded the tremor’s strength assessment.

The earthquake shook portions of Mexico City, sending residents and visitors fleeing their homes and hotels into the streets.

However, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum claimed on Twitter that there were no initial reports of major damage in the capital.

Hector Asutudillo, the governor of Guerrero state, told the press that no injuries or severe damage had been reported in Acapulco.

Mexico, which is bordered by the Atlantic and Pacific seas, is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, as it sits atop five tectonic plates, three of which are large.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing over 10,000 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

A 7.1 earthquake struck on the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, killing roughly 370 people, mostly in the capital.