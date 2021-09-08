Mexico is shaken by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

On Tuesday, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake slammed Mexico in the Pacific vacation city of Acapulco, killing at least one person and shaking structures hundreds of kilometers distant.

According to the National Seismological Service, the epicenter was 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state.

Guerrero state governor Hector Astudillo told Milenio TV that a man was murdered after a power pole fell on him in the nearby city of Coyuca de Benitez.

However, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claimed in a video message that no substantial damage had been reported.

According to an AFP correspondent in Acapulco, utility poles fell on a number of automobiles and the facade of a church crumbled.

As a series of earthquakes rattled nerves, tourists abandoned hotels.

“I was taking a bath when I suddenly felt a very violent movement, and then I was terrified and screamed,” said a tourist from Mexico City who escaped outside wearing only a bath towel.

He hugged his 86-year-old mother, who was crying, and said, “I came with my mum and we’re on the 11th level of the hotel.”

The tremor, according to Acapulco Mayor Adela Roman, caused “nervous breakdowns” across the city.

“People are concerned because aftershocks have occurred.”

“A lot of gas leaks” had been discovered in residential areas, she said.

The earthquake shook portions of Mexico City, sending residents and visitors fleeing their homes and hotels into the streets.

“I’m terrified. I’m not sure if I’ll be able to sleep tonight. I’m concerned about my daughter’s safety. Laura Villa, 49, said, “I woke her up to take her outside and I didn’t even put my shoes on.”

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum remarked on Twitter that there were no immediate indications of major damage in the capital.

She noted that some communities had lost power and that the electricity board was attempting to restore it as soon as possible.

As the earthquake impacted the electricity grid, flashes of light were visible in the sky above the capital.

Mexico, which is bordered by the Atlantic and Pacific seas, is one of the world’s most seismically active countries, as it sits atop five tectonic plates, three of which are large.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck Mexico City on September 19, 1985, killing over 10,000 people and destroying hundreds of buildings.

A 7.1 earthquake struck on the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, killing roughly 370 people, mostly in the capital.